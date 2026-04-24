Explore Watercolor Workshop

In this one-session watercolor workshop, artist and educator Rachel Borntrager will guide participants through both the expressive and delicate attributes of watercolor painting, with guided demonstrations and hands‑on practice. Suitable for all experience levels, participants will create two different paintings that explore essential watercolor techniques, including: washes, layering, brush control, blending, and working with transparent color. With an emphasis on experimentation and confidence‑building, this workshop creates space to play, ask questions, and develop a deeper understanding of how watercolor behaves. Ideal for first‑time painters or those looking to refresh their skills, this workshop provides a relaxed, supportive setting to explore watercolor and spark creative momentum.

Tickets are $83.63 ($69.69/members and guests 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.