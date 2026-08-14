Faithful Foundations Workshop Series

Faith-based organizations across Northwest Arkansas are invited to explore how their land and resources could help address the region’s growing need for affordable housing through Faithful Foundations, a free three-part workshop series.

Hosted by ULI Northwest Arkansas, the series brings together faith leaders, housing experts and community partners to explore the region’s housing needs, examples of faith-based housing efforts and practical considerations for organizations interested in learning what may be possible on their property.

Sept. 28 | Bentonville | 6–8 p.m.

Capacity Building & Case Studies

The workshops are free, and faith-based organizations may bring up to five representatives. Organizations are welcome, whether they are actively considering a housing project or simply want to learn more.

Registration is required. Event location details will be provided to registered participants.

