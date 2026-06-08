Felt Favorites: Soft Sculptures with Lucy Sparrow
Felt Favorites: Soft Sculptures with Lucy Sparrow
Discover how the everyday can become something extraordinary in this hands‑on workshop with felt artist Lucy Sparrow.
Teens and adults will explore the playful world of soft sculpture as they design and hand‑stitch felt objects inspired by the items we see and use every day. Lucy will guide participants through choosing colors, shaping forms, and adding expressive details that bring each piece to life. Whether you’re new to sewing or already love making things by hand, you’ll learn approachable techniques for transforming simple materials into vibrant, imaginative works of art.
Tickets are $88.50 ($73.75/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.
Be an Early Bird! Register before June 1st for $10 off.
The Momentary
$88.50 ($73.75/members)
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
Artist Group Info
Lucy Sparrow
The Momentary
507 SE E.Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com