Felt Favorites: Soft Sculptures with Lucy Sparrow

Discover how the everyday can become something extraordinary in this hands‑on workshop with felt artist Lucy Sparrow.

Teens and adults will explore the playful world of soft sculpture as they design and hand‑stitch felt objects inspired by the items we see and use every day. Lucy will guide participants through choosing colors, shaping forms, and adding expressive details that bring each piece to life. Whether you’re new to sewing or already love making things by hand, you’ll learn approachable techniques for transforming simple materials into vibrant, imaginative works of art.

Tickets are $88.50 ($73.75/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Be an Early Bird! Register before June 1st for $10 off.