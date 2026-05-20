Fiber Art: Rug Tufting

Join Melissa from Melspace Creative for a six-week, hands-on introduction to rug tufting inspired by bold pop art design. This beginner-friendly course will guide you step-by-step from initial sketch and color planning to tufting, carving, and final finishing techniques. Each week builds the last as you learn tufting fundamentals, develop your design, and gain confidence using professional tools and materials. No prior experience is necessary, just bring your creativity and leave with a vibrant, one-of-a-kind rug you’ll be proud to show off.

Tickets are $225 ($187.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials provided. Class runs June 13 – July 24 (no class the week of July 4).

Sign up before June 1st and get $10 off !

About the Instructor

Melissa is a self-taught rug tufter specializing in pop art and whimsical abstract art. She began her tufting journey in 2021 and quickly fell in love with the textures and creativity the medium provides. Each piece of rug art is one-of-a-kind, so no two pieces are ever exactly the same. Melissa enjoys designing her own pieces the most, allowing nostalgia and her love of color to fuel each new piece. As an Arkansas native, you can find her most often in person at local pop-ups and craft markets around Northwest Arkansas!