Fiber Art: Traditional Basketweaving

Learn the fundamentals of traditional basket making in this hands-on six-week course taught by experienced basket weaver Phylis Sixkiller. Working with natural reeds, learners will explore foundational weaving techniques while learning how baskets are practical objects that also carry stories, memory, and care.

In the first class, we will begin with a small basket using a prepared “starter bottom” to learn core techniques and build confidence. From there, participants will move on to designing and weaving a larger basket from scratch, following their own ideas with guidance in shaping, pattern building, and finishing your individual basket.

As part of the course, we will visit the galleries to view examples of historic and contemporary basketry, to encouraging us to think about how form, pattern, and material can express personal meaning in our baskets while respecting the traditions that inspire our individual work.

Tickets are $220.88 ($184.06/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.