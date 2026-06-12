At this two-day weekend event, the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley community celebrates the fiber arts-rich tradition in the Ozarks. Ozark Folkways hosts Fiber Fest at its historical location on Scenic Hwy 71 south of Winslow.

Fiber Fest honors all things fiber: lace making, spinning, weaving, felting, quilting, crocheting, and much more. The event also honors regional fiber artists through demonstrations, outdoor installations, vendors, and community yarn bombing.

Everyone is welcome to the event, from the curious to the serious artist, and all ages. Admission is free.