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Flatfoot & Fancy Free

Flatfoot & Fancy Free

Flatfoot/Jig Percussive Dance Classes

Here in the Ozarks, keeping the beat with your feet developed right alongside the fiddle music and square dancing.

In this 5-class series Steve will give you the basics of percussive dance that will have you using your feet as part of the music at our community dances.

This class series is for beginner to intermediate dancers. Wear comfortable shoes with non-sticky soles.

Class runs from 7pm to 8pm for 5 Thursdays, July 23 through August 20.

Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
40
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways at Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org