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Flower Printed Apron

Flower Printed Apron

In this class we will be sewing a simple apron and using Farmer’s market flowers and block printing ink to print on them. Basic use of a sewing machine highly recommended. Please bring your sewing machine, but all other supplies will be provided. Price $65. Pre-registration required.

Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
65
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center St
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
ozarkfolkways.org