Flower Printed Apron
Flower Printed Apron
In this class we will be sewing a simple apron and using Farmer’s market flowers and block printing ink to print on them. Basic use of a sewing machine highly recommended. Please bring your sewing machine, but all other supplies will be provided. Price $65. Pre-registration required.
Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
65
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Fayetteville Folk School
207 W Center StFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org