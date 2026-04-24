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Food & Film | Big Night

Food & Film | Big Night

Join us at the Momentary for a filming of Big Night (1996), a comedy-drama following two Italian immigrant brothers in 1950s New Jersey whose struggling restaurant hinges on one lavish evening they hope will save their dream. Enjoy this inspiring story of artistry and family bonds alongside a family-style pasta dinner and thoughtfully selected wine pairings.

Food and Film is a curated series celebrating the shared joy of great food and a memorable movie night. Each experience captures the essence of a food-focused film and pairs it with a thoughtfully crafted menu that reflects its spirit. Inspired by film, crafted on the plate.
Tickets are $115, ($105/members), reserve your spot online or with Box Office at (479) 657-2335 today.

Tickets are 21+.

The Momentary
$115, ($105/members)
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 14 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

the Momentary
4794185700
media@crystalbridges.org
https://themomentary.org/calendar/the-roots/
The Momentary
507 SE E.
Bentonville , Arkansas 72701
479-367-7500
info@womenofoznwa.com
https://wozsunsetsummit.com/