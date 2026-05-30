Microchipping your pet is the #1 way you can help assure that your best buddy will be returned home quickly if they get lost.

Best Friends Animal Society, in collaboration with Rogers Animal Services and the City of Rogers, is offering a free microchip and pet ID event on Saturday, June 6 at the Rogers Local Food Market from 8 am to 1 pm. Bring your dog or cat and we will provide them with a microchip and provide you with information you will need in order to register the chip with your contact information. Chip registration is also free.

We will also be offering free traditional pet ID tags if needed!

Find us at the market at 216 South 1st St, Rogers.

Microchips and IDs will be given on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Please make sure all dogs are leashed and cats are in secure carriers.

What is a microchip?

A microchip is a very small device that is inserted under your pet's skin. The chip includes a unique numeric code that points to your home address and contact information in the chip manufacturer's database. If your lost pet is found, your local animal control or a veterinarian can scan the pet to read the chip, and a message can be sent to you to let you know how to reclaim them.