Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic
Protect your pet! Bring your pet to our vaccine and microchip clinic by appointment only. Please bring all dogs on leashes and all cats in carriers. All vaccines and microchips are free.
Schedule your appointment here: bfas.org/appointmentnwa
Services offered:
Distemper/DHHP for dogs
HCP for cats
Rabies vaccine
Microchip
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, Rm 117
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, Rm 117
1312 Melissa Drive Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org