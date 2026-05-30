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Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Free Vaccine & Microchip Clinic

Protect your pet! Bring your pet to our vaccine and microchip clinic by appointment only. Please bring all dogs on leashes and all cats in carriers. All vaccines and microchips are free.

Schedule your appointment here: bfas.org/appointmentnwa

Services offered:
Distemper/DHHP for dogs
HCP for cats
Rabies vaccine
Microchip

Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, Rm 117
Every week through Jun 24, 2026.
Wednesday: 09:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Best Friends Animal Society
Best Friends Pet Resource Center - Robert H. Wilder Jr. and Susan P. Wilder Veterinary Clinic, Rm 117
1312 Melissa Drive&#xa0;
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org
https://bestfriends.libcal.com/event/15845143