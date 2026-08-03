Garlic Braiding with Aviva & Nikki

Learn how to make a beautiful garlic braid decorated with dried flowers that can be hung in your kitchen and be both aesthetically pleasing and a better way to store your garlic for longevity and ease of use. Nikki Halsell and Aviva Pilgrim of Spell Gardens will provide Inchellium Red garlic and flowers they grow at their neighboring farms outside West Fork, AR. You will learn about growing, curing, and storing garlic and leave with your own decorated braid to use at home or give as a lovely gift. Garlic stores until winter and can be snipped off the braid one at a time as needed, leaving the other bulbs and flowers up for decoration.