Glass & Metalwork: Enameled Jewelry

Add a pop of color to metalsmithing in this introductory six-week enameling course. Inspired by the bold, energetic art of Keith Haring, you’ll create vibrant jewelry by fusing powdered glass onto copper.

Students will learn foundational enamel application techniques including sgraffito, stenciling, and cloisonné.

The course emphasizes experimentation and personal expression, and you’ll leave with finished wearable pieces and a solid introduction to enameling tools, materials, and safety.

Tickets are $237 ($197.50/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials are included. Class runs August 6 – September 10.