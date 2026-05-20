Glass & Metalwork: Metal Jewelry

Get a taste of jewelry making in this six-week introduction to metals. Build a strong foundation through essential techniques such as using the jewelers saw, cold connections and riveting, and basic enameling. By the end of the course, you’ll have the skills and confidence to continue your jewelry practice at home.

Tickets are $237 ($197.50/members and adults under 25). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

All materials included. Class runs June 11 – July 23 (no class the week of July 4).