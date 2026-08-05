Glass & Metalwork: Mosaic Lanterns and Vases

In this six‑week class, students will learn the fundamentals of pieced glass mosaic by embellishing a clear glass vase using cut glass and found glass shards. Participants will design and assemble cut‑glass compositions, then thoughtfully fill negative space with glass scrap to create cohesive, light‑catching surfaces.

Students will build skills in glass cutting, composition, adhesion, and finishing techniques while transforming their vessel into a decorative candle lantern or flower vase designed to glow or display beautifully in everyday use.

Tickets are $233 ($194/members and adults 25 and under). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Class runs on Saturdays, August 8, 15, 22, 29, & September 5, 12.