Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo: Innovation, Investment, and Industry Partnerships
Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo: Innovation, Investment, and Industry Partnerships
Dear Friends and Colleagues,
We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo, taking place on December 10-11, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.
Conference Registration: https://gastroenterology-hepatology.ucgconferences.com/registration
We look forward to welcoming you!-
Thanks and Regards
Dr. Shehla N. Amin MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG
kuala lumpur
350
09:00 AM - 06:00 AM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
(207) 689-0407
pathology@universeconferences.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. Shehla N. Amin
drshehlanamin@gmail.com
kuala lumpur
Kuala LumpurKuala Lumpur, Nevada 00000
0551792927
drshehlanamin@gmail.com