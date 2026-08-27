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Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo: Innovation, Investment, and Industry Partnerships

Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo: Innovation, Investment, and Industry Partnerships

Dear Friends and Colleagues,
We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo, taking place on December 10-11, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.
Conference Registration: https://gastroenterology-hepatology.ucgconferences.com/registration
We look forward to welcoming you!-
Thanks and Regards
Dr. Shehla N. Amin MD, Ph.D.
Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG

kuala lumpur
350
09:00 AM - 06:00 AM, every day through Dec 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Utilitarian Conferences Gathering
(207) 689-0407
pathology@universeconferences.com

Artist Group Info

Dr. Shehla N. Amin
drshehlanamin@gmail.com
https://gastroenterology-hepatology.ucgconferences.com/
kuala lumpur
Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Nevada 00000
0551792927
drshehlanamin@gmail.com
Visit: https://gastroenterology-hepatology.ucgconferences.com/