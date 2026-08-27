Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo: Innovation, Investment, and Industry Partnerships

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

We are pleased to welcome your organization to participate as a Sponsor, Exhibitor, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter at the Global Gastroenterology, Liver Diseases & Hepatology Conference & Industry Expo, taking place on December 10-11, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

If you're interested in sponsoring, exhibiting, Speaker, Delegate, or Poster Presenter please let me know, and I'll be happy to share the sponsorship details.

Conference Registration: https://gastroenterology-hepatology.ucgconferences.com/registration

We look forward to welcoming you!-

Thanks and Regards

Dr. Shehla N. Amin MD, Ph.D.

Chief Organizing Secretariat | UCG

