Human Patterns Exhibition featuring Diana Michelle and Rene Hein

Free art opening at Sequoyah Hall Gallery featuring René Hein & Diana Michelle. Join us May 15, 6–8 PM.

Join us for Human Patterns, a FREE exhibition at Sequoyah Hall Gallery featuring the work of René Hein and Diana Michelle, two artists with distinct styles and perspectives, united by a shared ability to help us see the world differently.

From painting to photography, this exhibition explores connection, memory, and the beauty found in everyday moments and overlooked places. Meet the artists, experience the work, and be part of an evening of art and community on the Mountain.

This event is FREE and open to the public, generously sponsored by Experience Fayetteville.

Artist Profile: Diana Michelle

A Northwest Arkansas artist, photographer, and filmmaker, Diana Michelle brings a striking photographic perspective shaped by years of exploring both traditional and alternative processes.

With degrees in Fine Art and Biology from the University of Arkansas, she has spent years teaching photography and Photoshop throughout the region. Her work spans film, digital, and tintype photography, often focusing on forgotten places, unusual subjects, and the stories hidden inside them.

Through her lens, abandoned spaces and quiet details take on new life, revealing history, mystery, and emotion in unexpected ways.

Artist Profile: René Hein

Based in Little Rock, painter René Hein creates layered works that blend classical influences with contemporary life.

With a background in fine art, museum curation, and graphic design, her work reflects both technical precision and a strong sense of design. Drawing inspiration from art history, textiles, and everyday moments, her paintings explore themes of connection, companionship, and memory.

Her work invites viewers to slow down, look closer, and find meaning in the familiar.