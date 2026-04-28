Impossible Things :: Theatre Squared

There will be 2 showings for this event. One from 3pm-4:30pm and one from 7pm-8:30pm.

Joshua Stacy was ten years old when he asked God to let him do the impossible.

God said no.

Ever since he's had one goal. Find the impossible.

Impossible Things is a close-up magic experience for only 10 people at a time. Over the course of an hour and a half, Joshua shares many of the loopholes he has found in the fabric of reality. He will solve problems that shouldn't have solutions, produce patterns that shouldn't exist, and happen upon coincidences that can't be explained. Some come from the techniques he has spent years developing, others seem to happen all on their own, and one was set in motion before anyone stepped in the room.

Ten seats. Ten shows.

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What is close-up magic? This is not a stage show. Joshua works at a table, just a few feet from his audience. Every effect happens in your hands, on the table in front of you, or in plain sight with nowhere to hide.

Run time: 1.5 hours

What to expect: Guests are seated in an intimate semicircle of ten chairs. Participation is encouraged but never required. Out of respect for the experience phones should be put away for the duration of the show.

Age recommendation: This show was intended for a focused audience, 16 or older.