Intro to Handbuilding: Pinch, Coil & Slab (6 Weeks)
Intro to Handbuilding: Pinch, Coil & Slab (6 Weeks)
Explore the foundations of handbuilt ceramics through pinch, coil, and slab techniques in a supportive studio environment where curiosity leads the way and process matters as much as product.
25 pounds of clay included
Access to studio glazes
Leave with a collection of fired works that reflect your creative journey
Each session includes demonstrations, hands-on studio time, and space for individual projects.
Classes meet Thursdays, 6:00 to 8:00 PM:
August 6
August 13
August 20
August 27
September 3
September 10
Clay Studio | Creative Spaces NWA at Mount Sequoyah
Beginners welcome. Space is limited.
Mount Sequoyah Center
275
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Sep 10, 2026.
Event Supported By
Mount Sequoyah Center
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org
Mount Sequoyah Center
150 N Skyline DrFayetteville, Arkansas 72701
4794434531
daphne@mountsequoyah.org