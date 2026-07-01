Intro to Handbuilding: Pinch, Coil & Slab (6 Weeks)

Explore the foundations of handbuilt ceramics through pinch, coil, and slab techniques in a supportive studio environment where curiosity leads the way and process matters as much as product.

25 pounds of clay included

Access to studio glazes

Leave with a collection of fired works that reflect your creative journey

Each session includes demonstrations, hands-on studio time, and space for individual projects.

Classes meet Thursdays, 6:00 to 8:00 PM:

August 6

August 13

August 20

August 27

September 3

September 10

Clay Studio | Creative Spaces NWA at Mount Sequoyah

Beginners welcome. Space is limited.