Intro to Handbuilding: Pinch, Coil & Slab (6 Weeks)

A 6-week class series led by Janira Rios on handbuilding with clay.

In this six-week course, students will be introduced to the foundations of handbuilt ceramics through gentle, accessible explorations of pinch, coil, and slab techniques. Designed with beginners in mind, this class emphasizes curiosity, experimentation, and mindful making in a supportive studio environment where process matters as much as product.

Participants will receive up to 25 pounds of clay, along with access to studio glazes, allowing them to develop and complete a collection of fired works to take home at the end of the course.

Each session will include clear demonstrations, reflective discussions, and generous hands on studio time. Students will be guided through thoughtfully planned exercises that build confidence and foundational skills while also encouraging creative planning, sketching, and personal exploration in clay. Space will be made for individual projects that reflect each student’s interests, ideas, and evolving style.

By the end of the course, students will have a deeper understanding of basic handbuilding methods, material awareness, and finishing techniques, along with a meaningful body of functional and/or sculptural pieces that reflect their creative journey in clay.

Classes meet from 6-8PM on Thursdays for 6 weeks:

August 6th

August 13th

August 20th

August 27th

September 3rd

September 10th

Teacher: Janira Rios-Campos

Janira Rios-Campos is a ceramic artist in Northwest Arkansas specializing in functional pieces through handbuilding and wheel throwing. As the Clay Studio Assistant at Mt. Sequoyah, she enhances her skills through study and experiementation. Janira values midful making and the tactile process of working with clay. Janira is also a fluent spanish speaker and can teach bi-lingual lessons if necessary