Introduction to Natural Dyes
Introduction to Natural Dyes
Mother Nature is gracious enough to lay a color palette right outside our windows. Attendees in this class will explore some of what she has to offer, giving them the courage to go out and sample more.
Students will go home with samples dyed in class plus others dyed previously. All materials plus
handouts included in $65 fee.
This class is appropriate for all skill levels.
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
65
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ozark Folkways
Artist Group Info
info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org