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Introduction to Natural Dyes

Introduction to Natural Dyes

Mother Nature is gracious enough to lay a color palette right outside our windows. Attendees in this class will explore some of what she has to offer, giving them the courage to go out and sample more.

Students will go home with samples dyed in class plus others dyed previously. All materials plus

handouts included in $65 fee.

This class is appropriate for all skill levels.

Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
65
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Ozark Folkways
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org/

Artist Group Info

info@ozarkfolkways.org
Ozark Folkways
Ozark Folkways @ Muxen Building
22733 N Highway 71
Winslow, Arkansas 72959
4796343791
info@ozarkfolkways.org
https://www.ozarkfolkways.org