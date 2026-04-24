Keith Haring in 3D is the first exhibition to highlight Keith Haring’s work in three dimensions, inviting visitors to move through, around, and within his art like never before. In the course of his short life, Keith Haring transmitted across a dizzying range of creative channels: painting, sculpture, installation, video, murals, performance, printmaking, early digital art, and more. While Haring helped define the look and mood of the 1980s, he also saw clearly a future that has become our present.

Haring is typically thought of as primarily a two-dimensional artist, but Keith Haring in 3D focuses on a lesser-known and highly compelling aspect of Haring’s practice as a sculptor. He created hundreds of three-dimensional artworks, beginning with painting objects he found in the street. Eventually, Haring made monumental sculptures in wood and metal, and even a whole store for his art.

Haring was, above all, a master of line, with an instinctive ability to compose on multiple scales. Haring’s work in three dimensions has never been the focus of a major exhibition and has rarely been shown. Keith Haring in 3D will fill this gap in public understanding by showcasing a wide range of Haring’s works, including sculpture, totems and masks, skateboards, clothing, boomboxes, paintings, drawings, and even a 1963 Buick Special. The exhibition will be accompanied by a major book published by Phaidon/Monacelli.