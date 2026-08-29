Join us for a paws-itively fun evening of Kitty Bingo! Set in the open and welcoming Volunteer Bridge at the Best Friends Pet Resource Center, this unique event combines classic bingo games with the calming presence of adoptable cats.

Our feline friends will be lounging in their towers around the space, ready to soak up attention and gentle pets from their admirers. While the cats won’t be roaming freely, they’ll still be part of the fun—adding plenty of charm and purr-sonality to the night.

Bring your lucky daubers, win some fun prizes, and enjoy a relaxed, cat-filled atmosphere—all while supporting pets in need!

Spots are limited, so register early!

Register here: https://save.bestfriends.org/kitty-bingo

🎟️ Tickets: This event is FREE, but space is limited, so be sure to secure your spot in advance. Please register every member of your party that plans to come. Registered guests must check in within 10 minutes of start time, or their spot may not be guaranteed. If you need to cancel your registration, please email eventsnwa@bestfriends.org.