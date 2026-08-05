Renew and set intentions for the new year in this Kundalini Yoga and Sound Bath event on the mountain!

Join us for a transformative experience that blends the ancient practices of Kunalini Yoga with the therapeutic power of sound healing.

Kundalini yoga is called, by many, the yoga of awareness because it focuses primarily on practices that expand sensory awareness and intuition such as chanting and repetition of a pose for several minutes in order to raise individual consciousness. A physical, mental and spiritual practice for developing strength, awareness, character, and consciousness.

The benefits of a Sound Bath help release unhealthy energy patterns or blockages in and around the body through the vibrations as the Crystal Alchemy Singing Bowls are played. Blockages could be the result of buried trauma, anger, fear, anxiety, depression, weakened immune system, overwhelming stress. Results are quieting the spinning/negative mind for a deep relaxation which raises your vibration, improving your mood, feelings of inner peace, along with feeling centered and balanced.

Barbara is passionate about nurturing the creative and mindfulness process. She is a seasoned Kundalini yoga, chant and meditation practitioner. Through her yoga/meditation journey, she learned the healing power of sound, through crystal singing bowls and other instruments.

Jimmye Whitfield is a Certified VariYoga Teacher (CVYT) since 2004 and RYT500. She is also a Certified Kundalini instructor. Jimmye has been practicing hatha yoga and Siddha Yoga Mindful Meditation for over three decades. Having lived in several African countries as a missionary as well as extensive studies in India since 1971, she has shared her experiences with others all along the way.

Bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow, or whatever will make you feel comfortable to relax! This experience will take place in Millar Lodge