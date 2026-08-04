Gentle Tai Chi Practices to Return to Center

What if, instead of rushing into fall already depleted, you gave yourself six weeks to reconnect with your body?

Join Maria Chowdhury of Path with Harmony Qigong at Mount Sequoyah for Late Summer Qigong, a gentle 6-week series of flowing movement inspired by the ancient practices of Tai Chi and Qigong. Designed to calm the nervous system, improve balance, and cultivate steady energy, each class weaves mindful movement, breathwork, and meditation in a welcoming and supportive community.

This session features The Bear, a traditional Dao Yin form inspired by the Five Animal practices. Slow, grounded movements cultivate relaxed strength, balance, and steady presence -- perfect for the Earth element season of nourishment and returning to center.

Tuesdays, August 4th-September 8th, 2026 | 6:00 PM- 7:30 PM.

Designed for beginners and rewarding for continuing students.

Adults only. Limited to 16 participants.