Leashes and Lattes at The Momentary

Saturday morning is made for hanging out with coffee and a good friend - it’s even better if the friend is a dog!

Best Friends and the Momentary are teaming up to make your Saturday morning just a little bit brighter with Leashes and Lattes, an informal gathering time for dogs, coffee, and the people who love them!

On one Saturday a month, Best Friends will be hanging out at the Onyx Coffee Bar at the Momentary with a selection of adorable adoptable dogs as well as free pup cups- for your pups and ours - from 10 am until 11 am. Drop by and make some new furry friends!

For everyone’s comfort and safety, all dogs are asked to remain on leashes while mingling.

Where:

Onyx Coffee Shop at the Momentary

507 SE E Street

Bentonville, AR 72712