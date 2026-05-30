Leashes and Lattes at The Momentary
Leashes and Lattes at The Momentary
Saturday morning is made for hanging out with coffee and a good friend - it’s even better if the friend is a dog!
Best Friends and the Momentary are teaming up to make your Saturday morning just a little bit brighter with Leashes and Lattes, an informal gathering time for dogs, coffee, and the people who love them!
On one Saturday a month, Best Friends will be hanging out at the Onyx Coffee Bar at the Momentary with a selection of adorable adoptable dogs as well as free pup cups- for your pups and ours - from 10 am until 11 am. Drop by and make some new furry friends!
For everyone’s comfort and safety, all dogs are asked to remain on leashes while mingling.
Where:
Onyx Coffee Shop at the Momentary
507 SE E Street
Bentonville, AR 72712
Onyx Coffee Shop at the Momentary
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Best Friends Animal Society
Onyx Coffee Shop at the Momentary
507 SE E St.Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
479-974-1363
eventsnwa@bestfriends.org