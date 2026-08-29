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Let’s Talk: Clarity in Care: Understanding Your Options for Support at Home

Let’s Talk: Clarity in Care: Understanding Your Options for Support at Home

Navigating care options can feel overwhelming—especially when the terms sound so similar. Home health care and private duty care are both designed to support individuals at home, but they provide very different services and are funded in different ways.

Bentonville First United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 10 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Senior Smart Talk
479-717-7710 ext 3
holly@lighthousegroupnwa.com
lighthousegroupnwa.com/senior-seminars-events-arkansas/
Bentonville First United Methodist Church
201 NW 2nd Street
Bentonville, Arkansas 72712
(479)-273-2712
info@fumcbentonville.org
https://www.fumcbentonville.org/