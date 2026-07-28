© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lunch & Learn: Securing Your Retirement - Your Social Security Questions Answered

Lunch & Learn: Securing Your Retirement - Your Social Security Questions Answered

Before you retire, it's important to understand your Social Security options and the impact your decisions will have. This seminar will cover how Social Security fits into your retirement income plan, and items to consider as you decide when you start taking benefits.

*Registration required - Call or message us for details and to register

Big Whiskey's Fayetteville
$0
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Edward Jones
479-935-2479
shawna.elliott@edwardjones.com
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/jes-lassiter
Big Whiskey's Fayetteville
1320 N College Ave
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-332-5200
https://www.bigwhiskeys.com/