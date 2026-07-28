Lunch & Learn: Securing Your Retirement - Your Social Security Questions Answered
Lunch & Learn: Securing Your Retirement - Your Social Security Questions Answered
Before you retire, it's important to understand your Social Security options and the impact your decisions will have. This seminar will cover how Social Security fits into your retirement income plan, and items to consider as you decide when you start taking benefits.
*Registration required - Call or message us for details and to register
Big Whiskey's Fayetteville
$0
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Edward Jones
479-935-2479
shawna.elliott@edwardjones.com
Big Whiskey's Fayetteville
1320 N College AveFayetteville, Arkansas 72703
479-332-5200