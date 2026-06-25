Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures
Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures
Join us for Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures, an exploration of compentencies framed from the lens of Fort Smith residents interacting with new neighbors from the 85th Fighter Group at Ebbing AFB. This presentation will be facilitated by Noah Schmidt, International Student Programs and Services Administrator at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith.
Blue Lion
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Discover Fort Smith
479-783-8888
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com
Blue Lion
101 N 2nd St.Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
479-783-8888
olan@discoverfortsmith.com