© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures

Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures

Join us for Lunch, Learn & Connect Across Cultures, an exploration of compentencies framed from the lens of Fort Smith residents interacting with new neighbors from the 85th Fighter Group at Ebbing AFB. This presentation will be facilitated by Noah Schmidt,  International Student Programs and Services Administrator at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith.  

Blue Lion
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Discover Fort Smith
479-783-8888
visitorcenter@discoverfortsmith.com
https://www.discoverfortsmith.com/dinelocal/
Blue Lion
101 N 2nd St.
Fort Smith, Arkansas 72901
479-783-8888
olan@discoverfortsmith.com
https://doodle.com/sign-up-sheet/organize/4a5ebe51-6f83-4a26-b94a-16a03fe6031e