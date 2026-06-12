Made Visible: Art is Vital to the Human Spirit Opening Reception
Made Visible: Art is Vital to the Human Spirit Opening Reception
Celebrate the opening of Made Visible: Art is Vital to the Human Spirit, a group exhibition featuring work by local artists and exploring the essential role creativity plays in our lives. Through diverse artistic perspectives, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on the power of art to inspire, heal, connect, and transform.
Join the artists for an evening of art, conversation, and community at the opening reception. Artwork will be available for purchase (cash or check only), with 20% of all sales benefiting the Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA).
Opening Reception: Wednesday, July 8 | 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location: Brews, 2 Pine St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Exhibition Dates: July 8 through August 16
Presented by the Eureka Springs School of the Arts, this exhibition is free and open to the public.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BhqnNJkKe/