Made Visible: Art is Vital to the Human Spirit Opening Reception

Celebrate the opening of Made Visible: Art is Vital to the Human Spirit, a group exhibition featuring work by local artists and exploring the essential role creativity plays in our lives. Through diverse artistic perspectives, the exhibition invites viewers to reflect on the power of art to inspire, heal, connect, and transform.

Join the artists for an evening of art, conversation, and community at the opening reception. Artwork will be available for purchase (cash or check only), with 20% of all sales benefiting the Eureka Springs School of the Arts (ESSA).

Opening Reception: Wednesday, July 8 | 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location: Brews, 2 Pine St, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Exhibition Dates: July 8 through August 16

Presented by the Eureka Springs School of the Arts, this exhibition is free and open to the public.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/share/1BhqnNJkKe/