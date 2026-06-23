Make It Sew! Get to Know Your Machine

This is an opportunity to get to know your machine and hopefully begin your friendship with it. Sewing machines are such great tools for repairing and expressing your creativity but take time to get acquainted with. In this class we hope to do just that. We will learn the basics of using and threading your machine, tips and tricks for success, uses of different needles and machine feet. Bring a machine you borrowed from your great aunt, got second hand, or just ordered new. Please let me know if you need a machine to use for the class, but I will bring a few as back up. We will also make a useful little pincushion to start you off on your sewing journey.

Be sure to bring your cord, foot pedal, and any attachments you have. Let’s explore!