Mindful Motion | Tai Chi with Ozark Integrative Medicine

About Event

Slow down and cultivate balance at Crystal Bridges during a guided Tai Chi experience led by Ozark Integrative Medicine. Often described as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi is a centuries-old Chinese martial art that blends slow, intentional movement with breath and focused awareness. This gentle, accessible practice is known to improve balance, reduce stress, and support overall well-being, making it suitable for participants of all ages and fitness levels.

Each one-hour session is thoughtfully structured to support beginners and returning practitioners alike, starting with 15 minutes of warmups followed by step-by-step instruction of tai chi movements that build balance, rooting, and foundation for practice. Each hour holds a new movement. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and shoes that allow for ease of movement.

Tickets are $20 ($16/members). Reserve your spot online or with Guest Experience at (479) 657-2335 today.

Session Schedule

1:00 – 2:00 PM 2:00 – 3:00 PM 3:00 – 4:00 PM

Capacity is limited to 50 participants per session.

Ozark Integrative Medicine, founded in 2011, offers a holistic approach to healing that extends beyond acupuncture. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, their services include Traditional Chinese Medicine, herbal medicine, qi gong, tai chi, nutritional guidance, lifestyle medicine, and meditation. Led by practitioner Erik Hardin, L.Ac., the team is committed to helping clients grow, heal, and thrive through treating mind, body, and spirit together.

Ticket Price & Booking Info

$20 ($16/members)