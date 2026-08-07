Shiloh is hosting the Smithsonian presentation, More than “Not Urban”: Serving People and Place in Rural Arkansas, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, in the meeting room.

Andy Mink, Smithsonian Institution Director of Rural Initiatives, will lead a community conversation where attendees can learn about how the Smithsonian Institution is deepening its work with rural and tribal communities.

This discussion looks at how rural America often defies definition. Traditional metrics like distance, population, and access shift in unpredictable ways. Small towns maintain a fierce independence and resilience which can mask the unique qualities and assets they possess.

Guided by the results of a nationwide Rural Needs Sensing Report, the Smithsonian’s Rural Initiative aims to support these important communities by addressing the cultural, educational, and economic priorities of both the people and the place. More than big cities unrealized, Rural America embodies a spirit of innovation, creativity, and civic engagement that is essential to meeting these priorities.

This session will share insights from the research and describe meaningful community collaborations between the Smithsonian and local partners from all sectors to benefit the community health they serve.

A reception will take place from 5:30 p.m. with the presentation beginning at 6 p.m.