Dress your best for a dazzling evening of art, theater, crime, and mystery!

As you enter the Eleven restaurant and enjoy a welcome cocktail with hearty hors d’oeuvres, a guest will die under very suspicious circumstances. It’s a murder, and you’re all under suspect until you solve the crime!

In small groups, guests will move through the museum, hearing suspects’ stories, gathering clues, testing alibis, and examining motives. As you end your journey in Eleven, cast your vote for the killer, then watch as the drama unfolds. Can you solve the mystery at the museum?

Tickets are $100 + tax ($95 + tax for members), reserve your spot online or with Guest Services at (479) 657-2335 today. Cocktail attire is encouraged!

Tickets are 18+ and include a drink and refreshments. Alcoholic drink provided only for guests 21+.

Presented in partnership with NWA Theatre Collective.

Ticket Price & Booking Info

$100 ($95/members)