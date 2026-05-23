Native Night, Sounds and Sights
Native Night, Sounds and Sights
This fundraiser event for the museum's building expansion project will feature recording artist Chari Bouse on the Native American flute and Lisa Morrell on drum and accoustics. During the concert, award winning painter Margi Tucker will create an intuitive artwork inspired by the music. At the end of the concert, the completed painting will be auctioned with all proceeds going to the museum's building expansion.
Bella Vista Historical Museum
$20.00
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Bella Vista Historical Society
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com
Bella Vista Historical Museum
1885 Bella Vista Way, corner of Highway 71 and KingslandBella Vista, Arkansas 72714
479-855-2335
bellavistamuseum@gmail.com