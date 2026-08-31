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NWA Book Fest

NWA Book Fest

NWA Book Fest is a free literary festival featuring local, regional, and national authors, sharing stories and celebrating the literary community in NWA. The Big Bookish Market features over 50 vendors, and we’ll end the night with an Open Mic Night from 6:00pm-7:30pm hosted by NWA Poetry Connection - bring your poetry, prose, song, or story!

Walton Arts Center
10:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NWA Book Fest
hello@nwabookfest.com
http://www.nwabookfest.com
Walton Arts Center
495 W Dickson Street
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701
(479) 443-5600
pr@waltonartscenter.org
https://tickets.waltonartscenter.org/22209/22210