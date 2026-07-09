The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church Outreach Ministry is excited to invite you to be part of our 2026 NWA CommUNITY Back to School Fair. This is always a joyful, high-energy day of giving, community support, and collaborations for families across Northwest Arkansas. This special event will bring our community together to bless local students and families with free backpacks filled with school supplies, clothes, shoes, haircuts, food, games, music, and valuable community resources. Our goal is to make sure children and families head into the new school year feeling prepared, confident, and celebrated with dignity.