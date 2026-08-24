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NWA Tech Summit

NWA Tech Summit

The **2026 NWA Tech Summit** brings together business leaders, innovators, and technology professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming retail, supply chain, workforce strategy, and enterprise operations. Taking place **Tuesday, September 1, from 8:00 AM–4:00 PM at The Ledger in Bentonville, Arkansas**, the Summit will feature visionary keynote speakers, executive panel discussions, practical strategies, and networking with leaders driving technology and AI transformation.

Hosted in **Northwest Arkansas**, one of the nation’s leading centers for retail, supply chain, logistics, and business innovation, the NWA Tech Summit connects the people, ideas, and technologies shaping the future of business. Attendees will also receive **free access to a Claude Certification Class**, courtesy of Triton Ventures, providing an additional opportunity for professional development and hands-on learning.

Ledger Bentonville
$200-$300
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce
479-273-2841
emedlock@bentonvillearea.com
bentonvillearea.com
Ledger Bentonville
240 S Main St
Bentonville, Arkansas 72764
479-795-2417
klunsford@nwacs.org
NWACS.org