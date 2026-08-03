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OLLI: A Cosmic Grand Tour: The Realms Of The Universe (OOL)

OLLI: A Cosmic Grand Tour: The Realms Of The Universe (OOL)

In this course, we will explore the three fascinating realms of the cosmos: nearby planets and moons; the stars; and the galaxies (the great island of stars that turn out to be the building blocks of the universe.) Our discussion will be in everyday language, without any math, and will be accompanied by remarkable color images from the latest space probes and the world’s largest telescopes, including the latest breathtaking images from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 04:00 PM - 05:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com