OLLI: A Great Day in Harlem: Reflections on the Iconic Photo & the Artists That Made it Possible

In his 2004 film The Terminal, Steven Spielberg tells the story of Viktor Navorski and his quest to complete his late father’s collection of jazz autographs. In the film’s final moments, Viktor reveals he is missing only one signature from the 56 musicians featured in Art Kane’s legendary photograph, A Great Day in Harlem. The film introduced this iconic image to a wide audience, sparking renewed interest in mid-20th-century jazz and the story behind the 1958 photo shoot.

Dr. Gary Barrow examines how this remarkable gathering came together one early morning through a combination of planning, persistence, and luck. The musicians captured on the steps represented a cross-section of jazz styles, including Dixieland, swing, stride piano, bebop, and cool jazz. The program highlights key figures through biographical insights paired with the music that defined their careers.

Beginning with Count Basie, the class explores influential artists such as Thelonious Monk, Marian McPartland, Benny Golson, Lester Young, Gerry Mulligan, Pee Wee Russell, Gene Krupa, Art Blakey, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charles Mingus.