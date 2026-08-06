OLLI: Aging in Place vs. Moving: How to Evaluate Your Home & Make a Plan For The Future
OLLI: Aging in Place vs. Moving: How to Evaluate Your Home & Make a Plan For The Future
Participants learn to evaluate their current living environment, identify potential safety concerns, and consider modifications that support long-term independence. Presenters Alison and Jason Van Hecke provide guidance on when staying in place is feasible and when relocating may better meet evolving needs.
Through a clear and practical framework, participants explore key decision factors, including lifestyle preferences, health considerations, and financial planning. The session also highlights local resources and strategies for creating a proactive plan.
The program equips participants with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions aligned with their personal priorities and timeline.
OLLI Headquarters
$15 member / $30 non member
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu