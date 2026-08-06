OLLI: Aging in Place vs. Moving: How to Evaluate Your Home & Make a Plan For The Future

Participants learn to evaluate their current living environment, identify potential safety concerns, and consider modifications that support long-term independence. Presenters Alison and Jason Van Hecke provide guidance on when staying in place is feasible and when relocating may better meet evolving needs.

Through a clear and practical framework, participants explore key decision factors, including lifestyle preferences, health considerations, and financial planning. The session also highlights local resources and strategies for creating a proactive plan.

The program equips participants with the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions aligned with their personal priorities and timeline.