OLLI: America 250-The American Revolution - Part 2 (1777-1783)

Mike Horsman, retired educator and lifelong student of American history, guides participants through the middle and final years of the War for Independence as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.

The class examines the course of the war from Fort Ticonderoga to the British surrender at Yorktown, along with the critical period that followed leading to the Treaty of Paris in 1783. Despite early challenges and a formidable British military, American forces—under George Washington’s leadership—ultimately secured independence through persistence, strategy, and resilience