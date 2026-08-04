OLLI: America 250-The American Revolution - Part 2 (1777-1783)
OLLI: America 250-The American Revolution - Part 2 (1777-1783)
Mike Horsman, retired educator and lifelong student of American history, guides participants through the middle and final years of the War for Independence as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary.
The class examines the course of the war from Fort Ticonderoga to the British surrender at Yorktown, along with the critical period that followed leading to the Treaty of Paris in 1783. Despite early challenges and a formidable British military, American forces—under George Washington’s leadership—ultimately secured independence through persistence, strategy, and resilience
OLLI Headquarters
$25 member / $40 non-member
Every 2 weeks through Nov 12, 2026.
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh DriveFayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu