OLLI: Apple At 50: How It Revolutionized Computing And Transformed Daily Life
OLLI: Apple At 50: How It Revolutionized Computing And Transformed Daily Life
This course traces Apple’s fifty-year history and its massive impact on personal computing, design, product culture, platforms and ecosystems, and daily life. Each session focuses on a different decade in Apple’s history, from the birth of the PC in the late 1970s to the latest Apple silicon, VR headsets, and future iPhones. We will learn how Apple reshaped not just technology, but how people live, work, and communicate.
Virtual (Zoom)
$55 member (only)
Every 6 weeks through Nov 03, 2026.
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Tuesday: 06:00 PM - 07:30 PM
Event Supported By
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
Virtual (Zoom)
(224) 623-9869
sophianeubaum@gmail.com