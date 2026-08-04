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OLLI: Beautiful Historical Tour: St. Mary's Church, Atlus AR

OLLI: Beautiful Historical Tour: St. Mary's Church, Atlus AR

Experience a guided tour of Our Lady of Perpetual Help—St. Mary’s—an architectural gem dedicated in 1902 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Overlooking the Arkansas River Valley, the church features stunning gold-leaf murals by Fridolin Fuchs and brilliant stained-glass windows crafted by Emil Frei of St. Louis and the Art Glass Company of Cincinnati. The tour includes the historic J.G. Pfeffer organ, a rare reverse-console tracker instrument installed in 1925. A live demonstration by Amy Post Sexton showcases its distinctive sound and connects the music to the region’s Swiss, German, and Slavic immigrant heritage. Participants will learn how the church’s story intersects with Arkansas railroads, mining towns, and early winemaking traditions.

OLLI Headquarters & St. Mary's Catholic Church
$19 (CR) members, $44 (TR) members / $34 (CR) non members, $59 (TR) non members
09:45 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters & St. Mary's Catholic Church
5118 St. Mary's Lane
Altus, Arkansas 72821
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu