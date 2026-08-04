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OLLI: Beginning Knitting

OLLI: Beginning Knitting

This welcoming class introduces participants to the foundational skills of knitting. Led by lifelong knitter Judith Tavano, the course is ideal for those learning for the first time or returning after many years. Participants will explore casting on, the knit and purl stitches, yarn weights, needle sizes, and how tension affects the finished fabric. Across three hands-on sessions, participants will work in a relaxed, supportive environment where questions are encouraged and creativity is celebrated. The class emphasizes confidence- building and the joy of making something by hand. Participants should bring U.S. size 10.5 knitting needles (preferably wood or bamboo, 10” in length) and one skein of worsted-weight yarn in a color they enjoy.

OLLI Headquarters
$34 member / $49 non member
Every 3 weeks through Oct 22, 2026.
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
OLLI Headquarters
481 S. Shiloh Drive
Fayetteville, Arkansas 72704
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu