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OLLI: Cooking Dinner For One, Two, or a Few

OLLI: Cooking Dinner For One, Two, or a Few

Participants spend an enjoyable evening with Chef Wes Russell and Christine Meier as they share practical tips for planning and preparing meals that feel thoughtful, fresh, and far from repetitive—no matter the number at the table.

Through live demonstrations, tastings, and conversation, participants learn simple strategies to make weeknight cooking easier, more efficient, and more enjoyable. Attendees are encouraged to come ready to learn, sample dishes, and connect with fellow OLLI members who share an interest in good food and great company.

(Current Members Only)

TBD
$59 member (only)
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
https://olli.uark.edu/
TBD
479-575-4545
olli@uark.edu
OLLI.uark.edu