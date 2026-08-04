OLLI: Curiosity In Action: Exploring Research at the U of A - I3R

Step inside one of the University of Arkansas’s most innovative research environments and explore how interdisciplinary science and technology are shaping the future. During this behind-the-scenes visit to the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R), participants will learn how researchers from multiple fields collaborate to solve real-world challenges in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and human-centered technologies. The program will include an introduction to the institute’s mission, guided tours of select spaces, and demonstrations that showcase how ideas move from discovery to implementation.

Visiting as part of an OLLI program offers a unique opportunity to experience these facilities with expert guidance, gain context about the research being conducted, and ask questions directly to those working at the forefront of innovation -- access that is not typically available through a stand-alone visit. The program, which will be led by I3R researchers, will provide first-hand accounts of how interdisciplinary teamwork can deliver solutions to ‘wicked’ problems. Whether you are curious about emerging technologies or enjoy learning how research impacts everyday life, this visit will offer an engaging look at innovation in action in our region. The group will meet at a designated location, with transportation to campus provided. Tour time: 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Activity Level: 1