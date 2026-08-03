OLLI: Electric Vehicles: Taking Charge of the Road

Kris Williams, Director of Energy Services and Business Development for Ozarks Electric Cooperative, offers a practical introduction to electric vehicles (EVs) for participants curious about what driving one is re ally like. The session explains how EV technology works and how it differs from traditional engines. Participants will explore charging basics, battery range, maintenance needs, and the real-world experience of owning an EV in Northwest Arkansas. Common questions and misconceptions will be addressed. The program helps participants understand both the mechanics and the motivations behind this rapidly growing technology