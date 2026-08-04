OLLI: Geologic Time: The Age & Evolution of the Earth

This program invites participants to explore geologic time—a scale so vast that millions and billions of years frame Earth’s story. Led by Dr. Thomas “Mac” McGilvery, Adjunct Professor of Geosciences at the University of Arkansas, the course combines scientific discovery with historical context.

Participants examine how scientists established the concept of deep time and developed tools such as radiometric dating. They compare differing interpretations of Earth’s age and explore how evidence and perspective shape understanding. The course traces Earth’s transformation from a molten sphere to a life-supporting planet, highlighting major physical and biological milestones.

Throughout the program, Dr. McGilvery emphasizes critical thinking and curiosity. The goal is not to promote a single interpretation but to offer “Food for Thought” -- inviting participants to engage with evidence, explore multiple viewpoints, and develop a richer understanding of Earth’s long and dynamic history.