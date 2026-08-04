OLLI: Grandma Moses: American Folk Art Icon

Participants will join Jonathan Jeffrey, a Crystal Bridges tour leader, for an in-depth look at Anna Mary Robertson “Grandma” Moses (1860–1961), one of America’s most beloved folk artists. Known for her evocative rural scenes, Moses produced more than 1,000 works and challenged mid-century art world expectations. Prompted by the upcoming retrospective Grandma Moses: A Good Day’s Work, curated by the Smithsonian American Art Museum and scheduled for exhibition at Crystal Bridges in Fall 2026, this course examines Moses’ life, artistic techniques, disciplined approach to painting, and the marketing and reception of her work. Participants will gain a deeper understanding of Moses’ legacy in both folk art and American culture. An optional tour of the exhibition at Crystal Bridges on 10/16/26 will be discussed during the lecture session. Participants will drive themselves and pay admission fee on their own if attending.

